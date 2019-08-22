Top performers in the just-concluded Kenya National Music Festival and Kenya National Drama Festival will stage their artistic items in Uganda during the East Africa Music, Dance and Drama Festival.

The festival will be held on August 30 to September 5, at Fort Portal.

Kenya has separate drama and music festivals, unlike Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania which host one festival for both genres.

The result, in Kenya’s case, is high quality items that ensure that only the best make it to the top.

BIGGEST EVENT

Kenya’s national music, drama and film festivals are the biggest events in East and Central Africa.

There has been talk of holding an East African Community arts festival.

According to the executive secretary of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival James Indimuli, Riara Springs and Kianyaga Boys High School will represent the country in the play category in Uganda.

Riara will stage a play, Camels of Tarbaj, scripted by Mr Justin Ongwen and produced by Mr Jane Mulinge.

FISTULA

The play addresses vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), a condition that is estimated to affect two million women.

Ng’iya Girls will present their winning cultural dance while Mary Hill Girls will pre-sent a modern dance.

State House Girls will stage their award-winning choral verse, alongside Moi Girls Nairobi.

Kenya Institute of Professional Studies (Kips) will also take part after they dominated in the Swahili verse category under the theme ‘Towards competence-based curriculum for technical institutes’.

This category was sponsored by Unicef.

QUALITY EDUCATION

The main aim of the verse is to educate and inform the public of the importance of education.

The verse encourages the public to work with local authorities and ensure all children get good and quality education.

Kips also presented another Swahili verse on the theme ‘Promotion of national and public service values’.

The verse exposes some of the ills by civil servants. It also asks them to render quality services without favouritism.

Kenyans are also asked to report any civil servants who does not offer quality and efficient services.

It also informs the public on the importance of public services in the economic and social development of our country.

They will also stage a performance in Nairobi.