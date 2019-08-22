Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

A 38-YEAR-OLD teacher from Kwekwe has been sentenced to one year in jail for faking the deaths of his two daughters thereby prejudicing First Mutual Life Assurance Company of RTGS$2 500 in the process.

Lloyd Muza from Mbizo 5 suburb in Kwekwe City appeared before Kwekwe resident magistrate, Mr Storey Rushambwa, facing two counts of fraud.

Muza was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

He told the court that he faked the death of his daughters as he was desperate for money.

Mr Rushambwa sentenced him to six months in prison for each count.

On the first count Muza was sentenced to six months which were wholly suspended on condition that he restitutes the company $2 500.

On the second count, he was sentenced to six months which were wholly suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

It was the State’s case that Muza faked the deaths of his daughters and claimed RTGS$5 000 from First Mutual Life Assurance.

He managed to claim $2 500 for the alleged death of his daughter in 2017 but ran out of luck when he sought to make a second claim.

The court heard that on April 13 in 2017, Muza went to First Mutual Life Assurance branch in Kwekwe and claimed that his daughter Ropafadzo had passed away and was given RTGS$2 500.