Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Victoria Falls Boxing Academy is embarking on a crusade to spread the sport to rural areas after holding a boxing tournament in Mizpah just outside the resort town.

The three-day Youth for Development Soccer and Boxing tournament was held at BH28 grounds, giving villagers a rare opportunity to watch the sport.

It targeted youths below 35 years and was sponsored by Rise and Shine Trust, a charity organisation in Victoria Falls.

The tournament featured football teams from the Mvufa Social Soccer League and the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy.

The boxing academy’s chairman Tobias Owen Muposiwa said the tournament had given the rural folk a rare opportunity to have a feel of the sport which is usually confined to urban areas.

“The idea was to showcase talent to the rural folk and identify potential athletes that can be nurtured. We spotted some potential boxers that showed interest and we will be engaging them so that we start training them to build a stronger team,” said Muposiwa.

He said on the boxing front, 10 bouts were held and six were won by pugilists from Hwange and the remaining four by their Victoria Falls counterparts.

Some of the notable names that took part are the 2018 National Youth Games silver medalist Given Sidwindi and upcoming juniors Prince Urengwa, Personal Mpofu and Blessing Magare, who have participated at previous bouts organised by the academy.