Courtney Matende, Midlands Reporter

MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Larry Mavima yesterday commended the people in the province for ignoring the call to take part in demonstrations called by the MDC Alliance on Tuesday.

Minister Mavima said Government is addressing socio-economic challenges that are being faced by the nation to bring joy to the people.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you the people in Midlands province for ignoring in totality the call by the MDC Alliance to participate in civil demonstrations against the Government because of the austerity measures designed to correct the economic challenges that the country is going through at the moment,” he said.

Minister Mavima said people must know that the Second Republic has the people at heart.

He praised the people for making a wise decision and undertaking their daily activities as usual to promote peace and harmony. “You all carried on with your normal business and social activities in peace and harmony. I want to assure you that we will never tolerate any acts or civil disobedience in the Midlands Province that brings with it violence and destruction of private and public property and in some cases personal injury,” said the Minister.

“Again you demonstrated to the whole country, in fact the whole world that as Midlanders you are law- abiding citizens and you respect the rule of law.”

Min Mavima urged people to continue being disciplined adding that demonstrations only result in destruction of property. “May you continue promoting peace and let us find each other in dialogue and not in mass destructive demonstrations,” he added.

In April, there was drama at the Gweru courts after two of five MDC hooligans fainted after they were jailed for three years for engaging in public violence in January this year. The two failed to come to terms with their sentence. Prison officers had a torrid time resuscitating the convicts who only regained consciousness after some time.

Previous Mutsetse (36), Tawanda Mupfumi (24), Talent Mlambo (29), Tichaona Mupfumi (22) and Bright Ngwarai (23) all of Gweru, were convicted by Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phatekhile Msipa.

Mrs Msipa initially sentenced them to five years in prison, before setting aside two years on condition of good behaviour.

The State successfully proved that on January 15, the five participated in the violent protests organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and MDC Alliance.