Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC will bank on in-form Ray Lunga when they attempt to bounce back to winning ways against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Lunga has been impressive for the Bulawayo giants this season.

He has scored three goals and created a host of chances for his teammates. Lunga was on target last weekend when Bosso lost 1-2 to Caps United. His other goals were against TelOne and Manica Diamonds.

Lunga has become the fans’ darling with his ability to take on defenders and on some occasions leaving them stranded on the ground.

The pint-sized winger has shone in the black and white army and has been consistent with his performances.

At the beginning of the season, the winger struggled to break into the first 11 but when his opportunity came he grabbed it with both hands.

Now Bosso cannot afford to leave him on the bench.

“At the moment he is our best player, we cannot run away from that. He makes the team play, makes the opponents back pedal now and again, he gives defenders a hard time.

“The boy has been working hard, you can undermine his body but he is an intelligent player.

“He has got great football brains and I hope he continues with his form. As his manager I am happy for him,” said Highlanders coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu.

Bosso face a Harare City outfit that hasn’t won in their last four encounters. The visitors will come to Bulawayo under the tutelage of new coach Llyod Chitembwe.

Chitembwe visits Barbourfields just a week after the gaffer masterminded a 2-1 win over the Bulawayo giants when he was in charge of Caps United.

That Caps United victory ended Mpofu’s five-match unbeaten run.

However, Highlanders haven’t tasted defeat in seven home matches and will be hoping to maintain that record. Harare City won the reverse tie 3-1 at Rufaro.

“As Bosso we are ready for them. We are going into this game to get three points. We don’t want to lose or draw at Barbourfields, we want to make our home ground a fortress,” said Mpofu.

Bosso have accumulated 23 points from 18 games and are on position 11 on the log table.

The Sun Shine boys on the other hand are slowly sinking into the murky relegation waters, sitting fourth from bottom with 19 points from as many games.

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve Stadium) Chapungu v Caps United, (Ascot Stadium) Ngezi Platinum v Hwange (Baobab Stadium), Yadah v Herentals (Rufaro Stadium) ZPC Kariba v TelOne (Nyamhunga Stadium)