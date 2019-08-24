Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

BOX Out Africa will play host to the Box Out Zvishavane Boxing Tournament at Radio Park in Zvishavane today.

Twenty boxers from Chivhu, Mashava, Gweru and hosts Zvishavane will trade leather in the tourney. It will also feature a meet and greet with Universal Boxing Council (UBC) and Global Boxing Union (GBU) title holder, Charles Manyuchi.

“Box Out Africa is a platform where we are trying to get youths off the streets and into the boxing ring, to give them something positive to look forward to,” said operations manager of the tournament, Takudzwa Muchenwa.

She said a number of youths were now engaging in untoward behaviour and as such Box Out Africa is trying to take boxing to the youths as a recreational activity.

“Long back we had recreational centres which we visited and spent the day there, but now those platforms are no longer there. So Box Out Africa has been created to launch it as a platform where they will be able to come into the ring, as boxing teaches discipline,” Muchenwa said.

The aim of this tourney also is to “box out” poverty, domestic violence, child marriages and unemployment. The tournament will start at 2PM and the entrance fee is $15 for adults and $5 for children.