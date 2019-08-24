Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

SABLES coach, Brendan Dawson, has predicted a tough Victoria Cup showdown against Uganda at Harare Sports Club this afternoon.

Zimbabwe are out to reinforce their grip at the summit of the four-team log if they beat the Cranes whose coach Robert Sseguya has since declared war on the hosts.

Dawson knows the match will be difficult one given Uganda still have a chance to cut the deficit between the two teams.

“It’s a big game for us, you know Uganda will be supercharged to revenge after we beat them at their home.

“We have made a couple of changes due to injuries to a number of key players but we have a couple of players who can step up and make sure it happens,” said Dawson.

The gaffer was apparently not happy about Zimbabwe’s last tie against Kenya which they won 30-29 in Bulawayo a fortnight ago.

He said his team needed to keep on pressing and should secure the ball in key areas.

“The boys have to maintain the pressure, they have to maintain the heat, secure and and keep the ball to themselves.

“You know we don’t have to allow them to steal a couple of balls.

“Home is always advantageous, it’s big for us and we have to make sure it counts.’’