Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

FORMER Miss Zimbabwe, Lorraine Maphala-Phiri, seems to have set her sights on the South African television industry following her meeting with renowned actress and producer, Connie Ferguson, recently.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old businesswoman and fashionista took to Facebook and teased followers by posting her picture with The Queen actress.

She captioned the picture: “The Queen. I’m hungry enough to wait . . . watch this space.”

She continued: “God, what is it that you know about me? I’ve often seen myself in places I’ve disqualified myself but you qualify me. This year continues to be a year of growth and self-awareness and I continue to shock even myself.”

When pressed to comment whether or not she had inked a contract with the Fergusons, producers of The Queen, The Throne and The River, Lorraine was a bit evasive.

“No . . . not yet, but I’m believing in God for that opportunity,” she said.

Asked about her meeting with Connie, she said it was one which inspired her.

“The meeting was inspiring. She made me believe in myself again. Connie is the Queen in every sense of it.”

For those not in the know, Lorraine once featured on Zimbabwe’s first ever soap — Studio 263 — as Miss Zulu.

“I liked it, I was the CEO of Shereni Transport. It was shot just before the World Cup 2010,” she explained.

Lorraine is clearly hungry for an acting/presenting role as she earlier this year, tried her luck on the Our Perfect Wedding Zimbabwe presenter search in which Adiona Maboreke was chosen.

She posted a clip of the video she sent to the Zambezi Magic team and captioned it: “I sent this to Our Perfect Wedding Zimbabwe presenter search. Did I make it? Yes, just not for this season, maybe next season, they just don’t know that I’m their girl yet.”

Noticing her talent, some suggested that she hosts her own show instead.

Besides her new found love on the small screen, Lorraine, who runs a hair business and beauty studio in Bulawayo, is a mother of two kids, Dineo and Ethan.

She is one of the few successful former beauty queens with a stable family and business.