Harare Bureau

AHEAD of departure to Zambia for the Olympics qualifier on Monday, Mighty Warriors coach Sithetheliwe Sibanda has named an experienced side that will go into camp today.

Zimbabwe play She-polopolo on Wednesday before they host the neighbours on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

Sibanda has retained the bulk of the players who featured at the Cosafa Women Championships in South Africa early this month.

The Mighty Warriors featured at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The winner of the two-legged series will meet the winner of the match between South Africa and Botswana.

Sibanda is aware of the threat posed by the Zambians who reached the Cosafa final but lost to South Africa.

Sibanda has called on her experienced players such as regular midfielders Emmaculate Msipa, Marjoury Nyaumwe and skipper Talent Mandaza.

Striker Rudo Neshamba, who returned to action at the Cosafa tournament, is expected to lead the team’s attack.

Former skipper, Onai Chingawo, who came out retirement to play at the Cosafa Championships, has been overlooked for the Lusaka trip.

Black Rhinos midfielder Daisy Kaitano, who was in Port Elizabeth, is also not part of the squad which will be trimmed to 18 players.

Mighty Warriors

Goalkeepers: Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals) Cynthia Shonga (Harare City) Chido Dzingirai (Black Rhinos)

Defenders: Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional) Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows) Lynett Mutokuto (Black Rhinos) Nobuhle Majika(MSU) Sithembile Nyoni (Weerams) Lincie Mpaya (Harare City) Talent Mukwanda (Herentals).

Midfielders: Talent Mandaza (Black Rhinos) Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional) Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos) Danai Bhobho (Harare City) Felistas Muzongondi (Black Rhinos) Edeline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows) Vimbai Mharadzi (Blue Swallows) Emmaculate Msipa (Black Rhinos).

Strikers: Rudo Neshamba (Harare City) Erina Jeke (Correctional) Shamiso Mutasa (Auckaland) Maudy Mafuruse (Faith Drive) Susan Nyama (Herentals).