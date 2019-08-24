Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Dabuka Express BK Sports Consultancy has advised the Nkayi community to set up a properly structured football league so as to help market talented youngsters from the area.

Speaking at a well attended inaugural tournament sponsored by the Consultancy held at Lutsha Ward 24 last weekend, Mayfield Daka, Zimbabwean spokesperson for the organisation which is fronted by former Highlanders and Warriors midfielder Richard Choruma, said the Consultancy will also help in setting up the structures.

The inaugural tourney saw eight teams battling it out for the first prize with New Stars going onto the podium after winning 5-4 over Super Eagles through penalties after the two sides were deadlocked nil all in regulation time. To get to the finals, New Stars had beaten Dinisa 1-0 in the semis while Super Eagles were 2-0 victors over Sunduza in the other semifinal.

Winners were presented with a floating trophy and medals at a colourful event attended by renowned former footballers who included Danisa Phiri, Golden Dube, Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda as well as Choruma.

There were also individual prizes which saw Professor Mpofu of New Stars winning the Player of the Tournament, Dumo Ndlovu of Super Eagles was voted the Most Promising Player while Dinisa’s Mark Anthony was adjudged to be the best midfielder on view.

Meanwhile, the Consultancy identified five players who they are going to monitor and also recommend that they attend trials with some Division One and Premier Soccer League teams in the region.

Dabuka Express BK Consultancy is an organisation that was formed after a realisation of the need to keep football alive by continuously exposing talent that will drive the growth and depth of the game.