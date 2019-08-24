Showbiz Reporter

A PLAY on osiphatheleni (money changers) will be showcased at the Bulawayo Theatre at 5:30PM today.

Dubbed “The Economy Jugglers”, the play, which was written by Pentecost Mate and directed by Khaliphile “Khally” Sibanda, looks at what drives people to become money changers and the role they play in the country’s economy.

Mate, a poet and author, who is the founder of Singcoli Creative Writers’ Foundation, said: “Moneychangers, though seemingly small, have a huge impact on the economy. This is one of the issues this play will tackle and I urge people to come and watch and witness what we have in store for them”.

An entrance fee of $4 will be charged with Mate saying if he gets positive feedback, he will develop the play. — @waynecas