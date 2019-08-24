Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Talen Vision 4-0 Mosi Rovers

WITH the match-fixing cloud hovering over them, Talen Vision FC put up a brilliant second half performance to see off visiting Mosi Rovers at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Second half goals from Adonis Nyoni, Douglas Sibanda, Mlungisi Ncube and Brian Muza gave the ambitious side maximum points.

Talen Vision are now top of the table with 37 points from 17 games, two points ahead of Bulawayo City who are inactive this weekend. They remain unbeaten this season with 10 victories and seven draws.

The Bulawayo side has been engulfed in a match-fixing storm after allegedly trying to bribe four ZPC Hwange FC players with US$100 ahead of their league match last Saturday. The game ended goalless.

The incident has all but tainted the club’s image though they have tried to distance themselves from the incident. All eyes were on the title aspirants yesterday to see how the players have responded to the humiliating saga.

Their opponents on the other hand are bottom of the table with 12 points from 16 games. Mosi Rovers, who are fighting for survival, will have to dig deeper if they are to survive the dreaded chop.

Today a mouthwatering encounter is on the cards when top four hopefuls CIWU and Makomo collide at Cresent.

Fixtures

Today: Ciwu v Makomo (Crescent 12PM), Toronto v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Mzilikazi Barracks 12PM), Arenel Movers v ZPC Hwange (Gifford 3PM), Mainline v Ajax Hotspurs (Plumtree 3PM)

Sunday: Binga Pirates v Moto Moto (Binga 3PM)

– @innocentskizoe