The wedding of . . . Stenly Kupahurasa, son of the late Mr Stanley Kupahurasa and Mrs Theresa Kupahurasa; and Yvonne Moyo, daughter of Sichelesile and Mr Jabulani Mutare.

Tied the knot on . . .

I met my wife . . . at Doncaster Racecourse (UK) in June 2009 during a musical show which normally takes place after horseracing. Alesha Dixon and Lemar were playing that evening. From the first time I talked to her, I could sense the chemistry as she was visibly excited and giggling like a schoolgirl while I spoke to her. I asked her if she was going out into town afterwards and she said she was going with her friends, but didn’t know where exactly. We both went our separate ways and I bumped into her at a club called Moods. I went over to her and started talking to her. We spoke for a while and when I asked for her number, she refused to give it to me (playing hard to get). We went our separate ways again that night. However two weeks later, she contacted me on Facebook. Things picked up from there and we started dating shortly afterwards.

How did you propose . . . I had been thinking about it for a while and I wasn’t sure how best to do it. In December 2016, I gift wrapped the engagement ring box and gave it to her as a Christmas present. When she opened it, I went on my knees and asked her to marry me. She cried and said YES!!!

How did you break the news to your friends and family?

It was really long overdue as we already had our two boys Seth and Zane. Our friends and family members were really pleased for us.

Did you face any challenges preparing for the wedding?

Yes, because we live in the UK and we initially contemplated getting married there. However after some deliberation and the fact that most of our close family live in Zimbabwe, we decided to wed in Bulawayo where my wife was born and raised. It wasn’t easy preparing for the wedding while we were 10 000 miles away but, both our families in Zimbabwe stepped up and played a crucial role in keeping things ticking nicely in our absence.

We chose . . . Nesbitt Castle for our wedding reception. We had looked at a number of possible venues and they all had one or two things we liked about them individually. However, the minute we saw Nesbitt Castle, it had everything we wanted for our venue and much more. No other place came close enough to compare. The Castle also complemented our theme and vision for a classic vintage wedding.

Favourite part of the wedding was . . . the actual wedding ceremony especially exchanging our vows in front of friends and family. It felt special.

Wedding dress . . . first dress was a white Couture designer fitted bodice with a flare bottom. The second one was a gold sequin fitted long-sleeved dress.

Wedding colours . . . Blush and gold.

The cake was a . . . five-tier vintage fresh cake which was accompanied by four individual fruit cakes. They were baked by Mrs F Rhodes from Bulawayo.

The bridal team . . . was a 12-member one comprised of my brother and nephews as well as my wife’s sisters. The best man was my brother Hillary and the maid of honour was my wife’s sister Letwin. Seth and Zane were page boys and the mini bride was my wife’s niece Nosipho and the mini Groom was my nephew Danyl.

Guest List . . . 200.

MC . . . Mr Mkhululi Ncube.

Photography was provided by . . . Blaq.

Entertainment was provided by . . . DJ Humphries and some dancers.

Budget . . . USD$15 000.

Honeymoon . . . Victoria Falls.

