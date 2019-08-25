Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highlanders 0-1 Harare City FC

LLOYD Chitembwe completed a league double over Mandla Mpofu within a space of seven days as his new outfit Harare City pipped Bosso in a Castle Lager Premiership game at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Chitembwe masterminded Bosso’s 1-2 loss to Caps United last week on Sunday before dumping Makepekepe for the Sunshine Boys 24 hours later.

His first assignment at Harare City saw him inflicting more pain on Bosso to end the municipal side’s four-game winless streak.

Jerry Chipangura scored the solitary goal against the run of play in the 20th minute after Bosso left-back Mbongeni Ndlovu left William Manondo unattended, exposing centre-back Tendai Ndlovu, who was beaten for pace before the ball was crossed to Chipangura for an easy tap-in.

The hosts enjoyed early dominance, but failed to turn that into goals.

Restless Bosso fans watched as their side wasted chance after chance and as has become the norm this season, Highlanders always seem to drop points in games that they dominate.

Maclive Phiri marked his full return to Barbourfields Stadium with a solid performance, but his crosses from the right were wasted, as the forwards constantly directed their headers off target largely unchallenged.

Brian Banda was first to waste a chance with a header in the 13th minute before striker Prince Dube had his fair share of missed chances with the head.

Banda watched in agony as his weak effort from six yards was tipped out for a corner by Harare City goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu in the 18th minute.

Besides that save, Nyamupanedengu was untested throughout the match, as Bosso players couldn’t find the target.

In the second half, Bosso fans cheered on their side in search of the equaliser, but the frontline again proved impotent in front of goal.

Coach Mpofu made a double substitution, bringing on Tinashe Makanda and Peter Nyirenda for Banda and Bukhosi Sibanda, but the change proved uninspiring as nothing changed upfront.

An ecstatic Chitembwe said it was a good game of football and his boys were efficient in the way they expressed themselves technically.

“Their application of tactics was outstanding given we only worked together for four days. I think we will only get better given more time. I’m extremely excited that I’m probably the only coach to have played one team three times in one season; even the great Pep Guardiola has not managed that feat,” said Chitembwe.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, MacClive Phiri, Brian Banda (Peter Nyirenda 69th min), Ray Lunga (Godfrey Makaruse 85th min) , Nqobizitha Masuku, Tendai Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Prince Dube, Bukhosi Sibanda (Tinashe Makanda 69th min) , Divine Mhindirira

Harare City: Maxwell Nyamupanedengu, Marshall Machazane, William Manondo (William Manondo 86th min), Munyaradzi Dironyenye, Hastings Chapusha, Moses Muchenje, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Tatenda Tavengwa, Jerry Chipangura (Gareth Madhake 75th min) , Martin Vengesai, Ishmael Wadi (Tatenda Tumba 69th min)

Results

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Black Rhinos, Chapungu 4-2 Caps United, Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Hwange, Yadah 1-1 Herentals, ZPC Kariba 3-0 TelOne

Yesterday: Highlanders 0-1 Harare City, Dynamos 1-1 Chicken Inn — @innocentskizoe