The mountain of God is a place of maturity and intimacy. Whenever we see a mountain in the Bible, it is a place of meeting the Lord and sacrifice (prayer).

Elders like Moses went up the mountain, leaving the children on the ground, for moments of fellowship and intimacy with the Lord. Abraham would go up the mountain to sacrifice to God. The children of Israel could not approach the mountain because of the bad state of their hearts.

The mountain of God is the highest place of fellowship here on earth although it’s spiritual. At the top, you begin to relate with God as a friend and as your lover. It’s a place where Jesus took only three of his disciples. This was a place of separation and intimate fellowship with God, a place of transfiguration.

Psalm 15 lays down the conditions and characteristics of a mature son who is qualified to approach the mountain of God. We all have been called to a relationship, but not everyone has an intimate relationship with God. This is not because God does not desire it, but because man does not press in to have this relationship. There are keys to living on the mountain of God and they are found in Psalm 15.

* He that walks uprightly. The word integrity means to adhere to moral and ethical principles and soundness of moral character. Walking in integrity or being blameless is to be accountable for your words and actions to a level that people can testify that, surely, you are a Christian. The life of a Christian is lived before people. It’s a life that men can testify to. “And when he found him, he brought him unto Antioch. And it came to pass that a whole year they assembled themselves with the church, and taught much people. And the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch.” (Acts 11:26, KJV).

The word Christian means being Christ-like in your attitude or behaviour. As believers, we have to demonstrate the character of Christ before men. Jesus was a man of love. He walked in humility. He served as a servant. He exhibited the fruit of the spirit that we see in Galatians 5: 22-23. As a believer, you are called to walk in moral excellence and live a life of integrity where there is no room for compromise.

* Speaks truth in his heart. “And Jeroboam’s wife did so, and arose, and went to Shiloh, and came to the house of Ahijah but Ahijah could not see; for his eyes were set by reason of his age. And the Lord said unto Ahijah, behold the wife of Jeroboam cometh to ask a thing of thee for her son: for he is sick: thus and thus shalt thou say unto her; for it shall be, when she cometh in that she shall be when she cometh in, that she shall feign herself to be another woman.” (1 Kings 14: 4-5, KJV).

The wife of the king thought she could hide herself from the prophet of God. Note also that the man of God was going blind but the moment she entered and the prophet heard her footsteps, he easily identified her as the wife of Jeroboam despite her disguise. There is nothing that can be hidden from God. A lot of times before you speak, the Lord will know your thoughts and intentions. Why then do you speak things you don’t mean? Allow what you speak to come to pass even if your words may cost you.

