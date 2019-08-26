Showbiz Reporter

THE National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo will be the place to be this Thursday as the Umahlekisa Comedy Club will be hosting the Injiva Comedy Night which is promising to be packed with laughter.

South Africa’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Aljoy Anesu Chikowo, better known as Chik Aljoy, a Zimbabwean ventriloquist based in South Africa, will perform alongside award-winning Long John at the comedy show which will begin at 6:30PM.

Umahlekisa founder, Ntandeyonkosi “Van” Moyo, said this event was unique in that it will be the first time for the two acts to share the stage in Bulawayo.

“We decided to bring the two comedy acts together as they are both good at captivating audiences and are not new to the stage but have never performed together in Bulawayo. This will be one show not to miss,” Van Moyo said.

He said all was in place for the show with tickets already on sale at the gallery.