Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

EIGHT teams from the Zifa Matabeleland North Division 2B League battled it out in a Top 8 tournament sponsored by Victoria Falls Sportswear.

Zifa separated Victoria Falls and Hwange teams to make Zifa A comprising Hwange-based clubs and Zifa B made up of Victoria Falls teams to reduce costs associated with travelling.

Nakuluba, Shekina, 12 Stars, Monde United, Classic Luyando, Corinthians and former Division 1 league clubs Amagagasi and Trumus took part in the tournament that was won by Corinthians.

The tournament started with the group stages last month and on Saturday, Trumus overcame Nakuluba 2-1 to secure a third place finish.

Corinthians beat Classic Luyando 4-3 to claim the trophy, prize money and full kit.

Corinthians had beaten Trumus 1-0 in the semi-finals, while Classic Luyando beat Nakuluba 2-1 to up a final date.

Bruce Ncube of Classic Luyando was voted player of tournament, while Corinthians’ Panashe Shoko was adjudged the most promising player and Trumus goalkeeper Tawanda Ndlovu claimed the golden glove.

Corinthians coach Casper Mpofu was voted coach of the tournament.

Corinthians secretary Trust Ncube said the tournament provided game time and an opportunity for players to be scouted by Division One coaches.

Victoria Falls Mayor Somvelo Dlamini said plans are underway to upgrade Chinotimba Stadium to meet international standards. — @ncubeleon