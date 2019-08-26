Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed concern over an increase in domestic violence cases, which have resulted in deaths and injuries.

The police urged members of the public to solve disputes amicably, and this comes after several violence cases have been reported since last week.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged members of the public to seek counselling services to resolve their differences.

In one of the incidents, a 39-year-old woman in Montrose, Bulawayo, had a misunderstanding with her husband over an undisclosed matter.

“During the night while the husband was asleep, the woman poured hot water on his face and upper body and he sustained serious burns,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. “The man is recovering at a local hospital.

“Domestic violence cases are on the increase and they often result in serious injuries, death and breakdown of the family unit. We urge members of the public to seek counselling with a view to resolving their problems amicably.”

A man in Mt Darwin recently stabbed his wife 15 times with a knife after a domestic dispute over claims of infidelity. After realising that his wife had died, it is believed that the man drank rat poison and his body was found with a stab wound on the rib cage.

“A glass of suspected poison was also found in the house. Both bodies were referred to Mt Darwin Hospital mortuary for post-mortems,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police in Magunje are also investigating a case of murder after a 32-year-old woman died after she was assaulted by her ex-husband over an undisclosed issue.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were also investigating another murder case in Honde Valley, Manicaland Province, where a 28-year-old woman was found dead in her house.