Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FEARS abound that match manipulation in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League are deeply rooted and allegations facing ambitious Talen Vision are just a tip of the iceberg.

Last week ZPC Hwange trapped former Railstars player, Mtewa Masiku, while handing over US$100 to one of their players in the coal mining town ahead of a league match between the two sides.

Although Talen Vision have distanced themselves from Masiku, despite a sworn affidavit, Zifa Southern Region is now investigating the matter.

“We have requested them (ZPC Hwange) to assist us with any relevant information, statements from the players, in this case those who are witnesses to the commission of the said crime.

“We have also written to Talen Vision to respond to the allegations and copied them the letter of complaint.

“Once we get the paperwork, we will then forward to the disciplinary committee, which will deliberate on the matter,” said Southern Region board member for competitions and fixtures, Fiso Siziba.

One club administrator alleged that the saga is deeply-rooted in the region and also involved some referees.

“Match-fixing must not be allowed in our game. It has the potential of spreading right across the country and destroying players’ futures.

“Authorities must eradicate it by heavily punishing those involved to deter those doing it and set an example to would be offenders.

“Those guilty must face the music, but there must be proof beyond reasonable doubt that a crime was committed lest innocent teams be punished, which will taint their image badly,” said a club administrator.