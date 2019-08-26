Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

GOVERNMENT is concerned that lack of co-ordination by Government departments will also affect implementation of devolution of power in the provinces.

Addressing heads of various Government departments, farmers and other stakeholders during a tour of irrigation schemes in Lupane on Friday, the Minister of State in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s Office, Evelyn Ndlovu, said Matabeleland North was the worst co-ordinated province.

Minister Ndlovu, who is also Bulilima-Mangwe proportional representation legislator, urged Government departments to work together in their provinces. “Unfortunately I failed to link up with the Minister of State Richard Moyo but I think this province is the only one where departments totally don’t work together. In Matabeleland South where I do some projects I have encouraged departments to form committees made up of representatives of various departments and it’s working. These have been set in other provinces as well so people work together and I expect you to remain organising yourselves so you come up with a plan,” said Minister Ndlovu.

She implored line ministries to co-ordinate for key departments to work together.

The Minister challenged provincial heads to collectively come up with a blueprint for the province on how to implement some projects and inform crafting of the National Budget to ensure enough resources are allocated.

“You should learn to form teams and work together so that when disaster strikes we know who is to do what. We want to make sure that when we get to October we will be having a plan for the province so that the Minister of Finance can allocate enough funds for irrigation. I expect this province to invite me again to listen to presentations of your plan. The devolution of power programme is coming and once we get your plan then we as an office can talk to the Minister of Finance about the need for food security and nutrition because these are a priority hence the need for enough resources,” said Minister Ndlovu.

Matabeleland North provincial irrigation officer Engineer Charles Makhula said while the challenges are known, there is no political will to address them.

His counterpart in the Agritex department Mr Dumisani Nyoni said with co-operation, the province will be able to complete outstanding capital projects and successfully implement devolution. — @ncubeleon