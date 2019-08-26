Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

SOCCER for Life Academy, a non-profit organisation, has urged Bulawayo communities to work with it to help develop grassroots football in their respective areas.

The academy’s founder member, Zenzo Ndlovu, a former Highlanders junior player who is now based in the United States, urged communities to help in changing the lives of children.

“Let us work hard ‘hand in glove’ to develop grassroots football in our respective areas as by so doing we can help change the lives of kids. If we fail, the kids are at risk of being caught up in harmful activities like drug abuse and alcohol abuse, among others,” said Ndlovu.

“As long as you show motivation towards such initiatives, I promise to also work hard to mobilise and donate equipment to make your passion of seeing grassroots football reaching greater heights in the country.”

Ndlovu said it was his hope that when some of the country’s players, both present and past, see what he has done for grassroots football, they will also be challenged to follow suit using their respective networks.

The climax of the relationship established between the community and Soccer For Life was the Invitational Cup tournament featuring Thorngrove Under-14s and Under-12s teams against their counterparts from Makokoba.

The Under-14 trophy went to Makokoba after they thrashed their neighbours 5­-1, while in the Under-12 category, Thorngrove walked away 4-2 winners.

Prior to the tournament, members of this unique Christian initiative as well as players conducted a clean-up campaign in and around Thorngrove and Makokoba.

Ndlovu also promised that through his networks, talented players stand a chance of attracting interest from United States college clubs and Europe.

Ndlovu also handed over football equipment, which included soccer balls and uniforms to Makokoba, represented by Makweee, Nketa, represented by Pirates, Cowdray Park, represented by 94 Strives, as well as the Thorngrove community.

Before coming to Bulawayo, similar activities were held in Tsholotsho, which is the biggest beneficiary of this initiative by virtue of a Soccer for Life Academy being stationed in its community. — @mandlamoyo3