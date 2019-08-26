Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE beauty of social media!

Victoria Falls-based poet, Obert Dube, recently composed an ode to cross border transporters (omalayitsha), recorded it and sent it to one of his WhatsApp groups and it went viral.

The poem, which basically heaps praises on omalayitsha for their hard work as they shuttle to and from South Africa daily, reached the ears of omalayitsha and they loved it. One of the malayitshas, Future Moyo, got into contact with Dube and requested that he travels to Bulawayo from Victoria Falls to meet him.

The award-winning poet said at first, he was apprehensive, but after meeting Moyo, he relaxed and to his surprise, he was presented with a brand new suit. Reflecting on the meeting, Dube said: “After composing a poem about omalayitsha, one of the cross border operators, Mr Future Moyo, called me and asked to meet me in person. I travelled to Bulawayo as he promised to pay for my travel costs. “We met and he gave me a suit as a token of appreciation for my poem. He also gave me money for the expenses I had incurred.”

Moyo also offered him free transport to and from South Africa whenever he wants to travel to Mzansi.

Dube said this gesture has encouraged him to continue with his works as it shows people are following. “His words were ‘I listen to musicians and poets and I never thought an artiste would recognise us as omalayitsha. There are always negative stories and songs about omalayitsha. We even posed for a picture together, that’s how excited he was,” he said.

Those who want to hear the poem, Dube said, will have to listen to it on his 2019 album titled Ngile Stress.

“The poem was recorded last month, a week before I recorded my 2019 album. With the way it has gone viral and the response it’s getting, I’ve decided to include it on my album that’ll be released anytime soon.”

He said other omalayitsha are also getting in touch with him, asking how they can support him.

“I was called by one Ndodana Mangena of Mangena Tours who said he loved my poem as well. He then asked how he and his friends could help me. I told him about the album and he committed to assisting with the production,” said Dube.