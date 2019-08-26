Bubelo Moyo

VETERAN actress Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda has partnered Geraldine Roche Drama (GRD) in an ambitious filmmaking project as part of efforts to groom up-and-coming thespians.

The project has seen them shoot six short films with nine more in the pipeline.

Speaking on the sidelines of cast auditions for the project which were attended by over 300 hopefuls from across Bulawayo, Mpofu-Sibanda, who is popular for her role as Tashi on the Amakorokoza soapie, said: “Basically, these films are centred on giving life lessons especially to the youth so as to encourage and give them hope in the face of so much adversity”.

A local non-governmental organisation GRD is a partner of the Zimbabwe Development Democracy Trust whose main thrust is to empower local communities through knowledge and sustainable livelihood projects. It was established in Bulawayo five years ago and it uses both drama and film production to deliver messages around various subjects of social advocacy. Concurrently, it helps develop the talent and aspirations of young people.

Mpofu-Sibindi said GRD has and will continue shooting throughout the month of August with the aim of giving talented individuals a chance to showcase their skills, while also showing communities that one can make a living in the arts sector.

Sindiso Nhliziyo, who was among the shortlisted hopefuls, commended GRD for the film project.

“I think there are a lot of talented people in Bulawayo who have been waiting for an opportunity to display their talent. This film project is an answer to our prayers,” Nhliziyo said.