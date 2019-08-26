Ellina Mhlanga, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE’S triathletes, Laurelle Brown and Andie Kuipers had an incredible show at the ongoing African Games in Morocco on Saturday when picking up a silver and a bronze medal respectively for their country.

Brown and Kuipers, competing in the women’s event, gave a good account of themselves to finish second and third to win two medals that saw Zimbabwe taking their medal tally to three.

The other medal, a bronze, came from swimmer Robyn Lee, who delivered Zimbabwe’s first medal at the Games when she finished third in the women’s 200m backstroke last Wednesday.

Pamela Fulton, who is the triathlon team coach and manager, was impressed with the duo’s performance.

“Yesterday (Saturday) was very exciting for triathlon Zimbabwe. An outstanding performance by Laurelle and Andie to win the silver and bronze medals.

“They were able to work well on the bike together to catch the front pack to set themselves up well for the run,” said Fulton.

Brown completed the 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run in 1hour 7minutes 52seconds to finish second while Kuipers was third in 1hour 8minutes 57seconds.

However, in the men’s race Matthew Denslow found the going tough as he managed position 11 in 1hour 8minutes 8seconds.

Sixteen-year-old Jordyn Jacobs, who was the youngest in the team, was 14th in 1hour 9minutes 3seconds.

“In the men’s race Jordyn really enjoyed himself and raced well whilst Matt unfortunately did not have a good day in a very tough men’s field.

“The men’s event had a fierce field of elites, Under-23 elites and top Under-19 boys. Unfortunately things did not go (according) to plan for Matt and it was just not his day.

“I am proud of them all being such a young team competing and producing results against elite athletes,” said Fulton.

The four went to compete in the mixed team relay event that took place yesterday and Zimbabwe came fifth.

Tunisia claimed the first spot followed by Algeria and Egypt on second and third place. Morocco were fourth.