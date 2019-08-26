Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Cricket board held its first official meeting in Harare since its reinstatement and resolved to institute a raft of changes to enhance the quality of the local game.

The board resolved to set a host of committees, which include human resources and remuneration, finance, commercial and administration, cricket, development, governance, audit and risk, disciplinary and nomination.

It was also resolved that ZC appoints an ethics officer. ZC were also tasked by the meeting to be responsible for the registration and regulation of all cricket academies, cricket leagues and cricket tournaments in Zimbabwe in conjunction with the respective provincial cricket boards as well as the Sports and Recreation Commission provincial offices.

The board also resolved to restructure the ZC management and that a roadmap for constitutional reform be created.

A policy on the participation of players in domestic and foreign cricket competitions will also be put in place. The ZC anti-corruption unit will be revamped to make it more effective.