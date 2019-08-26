As long as we don’t have power, the scope for economic growth is extremely slim. Energy Minister Fortune Chasi has been trying to tame our power crisis over the past few months to varying degrees of success. Most recently the Minister said that the country is negotiating to get anything between 150 MW to 400 MW from Mozambique.

We are actually in the process of engaging Hydro Cahora Bassa of Mozambique for power imports. Mozambique has been providing us with 50MW for quite some time and we hope that their capacity will be improving during the course of the month. After we meet the authorities there we will be able to ascertain the levels of power we will be able to get. I am confident that we will get a significant amount of power. Fortune Chasi – Minister of Energy

Earlier this month government also confirmed they would begin receiving 400 MW on a daily basis, though in the last week its effect was not felt and load shedding appeared to be back at Stage 2. Fortune Chasi blamed this on a fault at Hwange Power Station:

I must admit there has been a bit of a regression over the last few days; that is not a permanent situation. It has been due to challenges we faced on a number of units at Hwange. They are actively being sorted out.

