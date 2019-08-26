Chegutu-based Zim hip-hop musician Collen Banda, aka Show Boy, is drawing huge crowds during live shows in his hometown, a testament that the sky is the limit for the youthful artiste.

In an interview with Standard Style last week, the 26-year-old music progeny said although pursuing a seemingly less popular genre, he would conquer the local music scene, promising to fuse hip-hop with other traditional styles in order to produce a unique brand.

“I am quite aware hip-hop is not a firm favourite among local revellers against genres such as Zimdancehall, but I want to make music which blends other styles and genres in order to ensure that hip-hop becomes the youths’ favourite music genre.”

Show Boy has three albums under his belt – Ndidzorere Moyo Wangu, Jambanja naTezvara and Tagadzira Ground.

The rapper has 20 yet-to-be-released recordings, which he has worked on at Eye Nike Studios in Kadoma and Top Note Studios, which is in Chegutu.

Show Boy, who plays backtracks, yearns to perform with a live band in future.

He lamented the lack of airplay of his music despite having approached certain local national radio stations, which have snubbed him.

But he was defiant he would soldier on.

“I won’t be deterred by the lack of airplay. However, l yearn for airplay on national radio stations for me to reach the heights that I wish for,” he said.

“I also wish if I could get a reliable promoter as well as a manager to promote my talent through organising shows and arranging that my songs get airplay.”