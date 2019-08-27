Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A TEENAGER from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for attacking a man with bricks before robbing him of a cellphone and cash.

Nicky Moyo (18) from New Magwegwe suburb and four accomplices who are still at large robbed Mr Thembelani Ndlovu (22) of his Samsung cellphone, $53 and R150. Moyo pleaded guilty to a robbery charge before West Commonage magistrate, Ms Tancy Dube, who sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

The magistrate, however, suspended six months on condition that Moyo should not commit a similar offence for five years. Further, he suspended one month on condition that Moyo restitutes Mr Ndlovu $303 which is the value of the goods he stole.

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on March 3 this year, Moyo and his accomplices attacked Mr Ndlovu with bricks. “The gang dragged Mr Ndlovu to a nearby bush, stole his Samsung cellphone and cash,” he said.

Mr Solani said Mr Ndlovu sustained injuries all over his body.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Moyo’s arrest. The value of stolen goods was $303 and nothing was recovered. — @sharonbuwe.