Pride Mahlangu,Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has commended a Bulawayo company, Justin Clothing Private Limited, for setting a good example in the country by producing at 100 percent capacity utilisation despite the challenging macro-economic climate.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, conducted a tour of the modern design fashion clothing company yesterday where he was briefed about its operations.

“I am impressed by Justin Clothing seeing that it is setting a good example for other industries by producing at 100 percent capacity when other companies are complaining about the economic situation,” he said in an interview.

The company is situated in Belmont and has 70 permanent staff, with some on contract.

Justin Clothing merchandise director, Mrs Christine Dube-Huni, however, said the firm was battling challenges such as limited access to foreign currency to source fabrics from Indonesia and China as well as inconsistent power supplies, which destroy their ability to operate efficiently and compete with international producers. On electricity she said: “We need a notice order or to be given a better schedule instead of getting our workers coming here all the way from Magwegwe and Pumula, parting with their $5 fare transport hoping to start work between 7 to 8 only to find Zesa gone”.

Mrs Dube-Huni said management usually informs Zesa about the situation and its impact as she complained that the trend was disruptive to the business.

“Before I keep them (workers) I will say ‘Zesa here we are, is this a fault or load shedding? If it’s load shedding, when is it coming, and can I send people home or should we wait because we working on time and budget?’ Zesa people will say it’s (power) coming at 4pm or maybe 11pm. I will start to address the people in the factory and say ‘Sorry guys you better go home because what am I going to do with you here’,” said Mrs Dube-Huni.

She also said Justin Clothing was supplying 80 percent of their produce to several local retail clothing firms.

Mrs Dube-Huni said the company only exported about 10 percent of its produce to Kenya and Tanzania with the rest being sold locally.

Due to the above highlighted challenges, management said the firm’s capacity utilisation has recently slid to about 85 percent.

Deputy Minister Modi promised to engage Zesa to address the issue and ensure maintenance of production efficiency in all the companies.