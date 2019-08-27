Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

TWENTY-ONE participants attended the Fina Swimming Level Two coaching clinic that ended at a local hotel yesterday.

The course is designed to meet the needs of national federations that have active coaches requiring more indepth training and also prepares coaches for coaching duties in swimming.

The online course began on July 1 and participants were schooled on coaching behaviours and philosophy, coach’s role and responsibilities, risk management, anti-doping, session planning, lifestyle management, planning and periodisation and physiological aspects.

Zimbabwe Aquatics Union executive member Lorna Riley hailed the coaching clinic as a success.

“We are happy with how the coaching course progressed. Everything was in order in terms of attendance in theory and practical lessons,” she said.

The intermediate level (Level 2) is for coaches whose swimmers are participating in or aiming for continental championships. It is considered the backbone of world-class coaching today, and puts its emphasis on the correct teaching or construction of the strokes, and starting and turning mechanics.

Rick Powers, an international Fina lecturer and an American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), was the guest facilitator of the coaching clinic.

Powers has conducted more international coaching clinics than any other swimming coach, facilitating in 53 countries.