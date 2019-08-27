Business Reporter

COCA-COLA Beverages Africa (CCBA) has acquired a 60 percent share in the soft drinks business of Eswatini Beverages Limited.

The deal was initially signed last year on October 5, and all the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained, the company said yesterday through its media consultancy firm.

The remaining 40 percent of ECCB is owned by Tibiyo Taka Ngwane. The non-alcoholic, ready to drink business in Eswatini will be referred to as Eswatini Coca-Cola Beverages (ECCB) and will operate as a subsidiary of CCBA, it said.

Ms Sanele Khumalo, country manager of ECCB, was quoted as saying that every effort will be made to minimise any disruption to customers.

She noted that ECCB has appointed Logico Unlimited as the official distributor of all Coca-Cola products in Eswatini.

Logico will also be responsible for collection of monies owed, while ECCB will be responsible for the negotiations of trading terms and relationships with customers.

“Eswatini customers will benefit from being part of a consolidated, successful Coca-Cola ecosystem that spans the continent, creating new opportunities for everyone across the value chain,” Ms Khumalo said.

“Access to shared best practices will enhance efficiencies and a better distribution capability will provide pervasive availability of cold beverages to end-customers. We will also be able to respond to consumer demand more quickly.”

CCBA is the eighth largest Coca-Cola bottling partner in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent, accounting for 40 percent of all Coca-Cola products sold in Africa by volume.

CCBA’s African footprint now encompasses South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, Mozambique, Comoros, Mayotte, Zambia, Botswana and now Eswatini. The group employs more than 16 000 people directly, almost half of them in South Africa.

“Expanding our African footprint brings huge benefits to local consumers and businesses. By leveraging scale, we can do more for our customers and also drive our sustainability goals. The creation of ECCB is another milestone in that strategy,” said Ms Khumalo.