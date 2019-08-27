The Verge says that the app is being tested internally at Facebook. They also got a peek at the screenshots of the app:

The Verge says the app looks like it’s designed to promote sharing between users and people on their Instagram’s “Close Friends” list.

So far, it’s unclear when (or if) Facebook will launch Threads to the general public, but honestly, I’m not sure if I want yet another app for messaging my friends unless it offers something remarkably new.

Images credit: The Verge