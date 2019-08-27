Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH just two points separating Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leaders, FC Platinum and fourth-placed Chicken Inn, the defending champions are feeling the heat with coach Norman Mapeza bemoaning inconsistency by his team.

Mapeza, who was delighted after his 10-man beat Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets 3-2 in a Caf Champions League match at the weekend, said the departure of five key players during the mid-season transfer window has affected their play.

FC Platinum lost the defensive pair of twins Kevin and Elvis Moyo, who joined South African side Chippa United, central midfielder Farai Madanhanga, who was snapped up by Bidvest Wits of South Africa, winger Ali Sadiki, who found a home in Zambia, and utility player Godknows Murwira, who rejoined Dynamos.

The platinum miners are on 35 points and chasing a third successive championship, but have to fend off pressure from second-placed Caps United on 34 points, ZPC Kariba and Chicken Inn, tied on 33 points.

Mapeza and his charges are bracing for tough times and take on Hwange at the Colliery Stadium tomorrow knowing that a slip can cost them top post.

“We have lost players, it’s not going to be easy. We have been working on combinations. This week Kelvin Madzongwe is playing as a centre back, next week he is playing as a midfielder; we are struggling in terms of consistency. We lost the core of the team and it’s difficult, especially building another team during the middle of the season,” said Mapeza.

“I am not happy in terms of our consistency. I mean one week we have one guy injured and the next two guys are sick and we have to change everything, so there is no consistency. On Wednesday we have to go to Hwange and we will have one or two guys missing again, so you see we are in a difficult situation, it is not easy.”

Former champions, Caps United, who suffered a humbling 2-4 defeat to Chapungu in their first match after the departure of coach Lloyd Chitembwe and the entire backroom staff who joined Harare City, will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways to keep their title hopes alive when they take on fifth-placed Black Rhinos, who are on 30 points.

Rhinos are tricky customers for Caps United as the army side is capable of upsetting them.

Rhinos head into tomorrow’s encounter at the National Sports Stadium licking wounds after being dehorned 1-0 by Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chiefs take their act to ZPC Kariba, who gave Rahman Gumbo a 3-0 rude awakening as TelOne’s new head coach at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Chicken Inn, who drew 1-1 against Dynamos in Harare, are at home to mid-table Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Highlanders have a mammoth assignment as they face red-hot Triangle United, who advanced to the next stage of the Caf Confederation Cup after winning by a 5-0 aggregate score line against Rukinzo of Burundi.

Triangle are unbeaten in 12 games, 10 league encounters and two continental matches. Highlanders lost their last two games to Caps United and Harare City.

PSL MatchDay 21 fixtures

Wednesday: ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo Chiefs (Nyamhunga), TelOne v Yadah (Ascot), Herentals v Dynamos (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Mushowani Stars v Manica Diamonds (Trojan Mine), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery), Caps United v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium)

Thursday: Triangle United v Highlanders (Gibbo), Harare City v Chapungu (Rufaro).