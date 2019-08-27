Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

A HONDA Fit pirate taxi crew allegedly robbed two suspected illegal money changers from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo of RTGS$ 3 500, R200 and two cellphones while they were on their way home.

The robbery occurred on Saturday at around 7PM.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. “I can confirm that we are investigating a case of robbery where the two complainants from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo were robbed of cash amounting to RTGS 3 500, R2 000, Samsung and Nokia phones and a black Monarch bag with groceries,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the two complainants boarded a white Honda Fit that had no number plates at around 6.45PM after the driver persistently offered them transport.

“The complainants were waiting for transport at Siyepambili Drive to their place of residence in Nkulumane suburb. They were approached by the accused person with a white Honda Fit who offered to give them a lift. The complainants initially refused. After some minutes the complainants agreed. The complainants boarded the Honda Fit that had three male occupants inside,” said Insp Ncube.

“The accused person locked the car doors after they reached the Sizane High School turn off and demanded money from the two complainants who were then robbed of their belongings.”

He said the increase in Honda Fit robbery cases is a result of failure by members of the public to heed police calls not to use pirate taxis.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public to board registered kombis which are identifiable in case a crime is committed.

A source said after robbing the complainants of their belongings, the suspects allegedly drove to a bushy area where they gave their victims RTGS$ 20. They then dumped them and sped off.

The complainants reported the matter at Nkulumane Police Station. — @michellzvanyanyan2.