Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ALTERNATIVE musician Hwabaraty is ready to launch his fourth album in his Njube neighbourhood in Bulawayo.

The album titled Umqakezeleni will be launched at Esdudla Shops on Sunday with the help of Madlela Skhobokhobo, Indonsakusa: The Morning Star, Chibuku Neshamwari national champions Ezimnyama, Snipers, Umkhathi Theatre, Kaisa Arts, Khaya Arts and Skhu.

Hwabaraty said he was launching the album in his neighbourhood as he wants to get blessings from the people who watched him grow as an artiste. He said he realised from previous albums which he launched in the city centre, that he had left out the people who mattered most.

“Usually, I launch my albums in the city centre but this time, I decided to take my music to the high density suburb where the people are. I realised that (launching in the city centre) was a mistake as it was as if I was running away from the people.

“Njube is where I was born and started doing my art. Not only that, I was everyone’s child and I thought it best that I hold this free show in my neighbourhood. I want them to be the ones who hear it first and give it their blessings before I take it to the world,” said Hwabaraty.

The new offering has 12 tracks and features the likes of Indosakusa: The Morning Star, songbird Skhu, Just Percy, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Skyz Metro FM isiNdebele newscaster Kundaimidzo Shamuyarira and actor Patrick Mabhena.

Hwabaraty said the sound on this album was inspired by words that he was told by the late Oliver Mtukudzi during the Project Hope recordings last year.

“I was inspired by the comment from the late Oliver Mtukudzi from the Hope album we recorded with him. He said I should stick to the sound that I produced for the song One Day.

“He said I sounded like the late Don Gumbo and it was an honour that I was compared with such great musicians. This is the sound I want to try and emulate because Oliver Mtukudzi was a person who had great experience in music so his advice was precious.”

He said he was honoured to have worked with Skhu on the album that is about love and comfort.

“I used to listen to Skhu when I was young. It’s an honour that I’m helping her with her journey back into the music industry through this track. With this album, I believe that I’ve done a lot of things that weren’t achievable. It’s got everything for everyone; there are songs about love, comfort and tradition.”

The musician, who has been nominated for the Bulawayo Arts Awards on numerous occasions, thanked all those who helped him produce the album which he believes is a masterpiece.

“I’d like to thank Saimon Mambazo, Ndebelez Connect and Plot Mhako who helped me immensely with this album and its launch. Ndebelez Connect funded a music video and Mambazo said he’d help me with the launch on Sunday in partnership with Nhimbe Trust,” said Hwabaraty.