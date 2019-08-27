Liquid Telecom’s series of free educational webinars regarding Microsoft Azure continues and this time the webinar covers Mobile, Web and API services.

Quickly build, deploy and scale web apps created with popular frameworks like .NET, .NET Core, Node.js, Java, PHP, Ruby or Python, in containers or running on Windows and Linux operating platforms.

In this webinar you will learn how to:

Use popular frameworks including .NET, .NET Core, Java, Node.js, Python, PHP and Ruby and deploy them in containers or as code, running on Linux or Windows.

Run and scale your web apps on Windows or Linux using a fully managed platform to perform infrastructure maintenance, load balancing and more – all with zero-downtime deployments.

Connect your web or mobile apps to enterprise systems or SaaS in minutes.