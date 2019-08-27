Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER months of renovations, the new look Pub Lagondola in Bulawayo has become a haven for live bands and lovers of live music.

The establishment was retiled and repainted and people have been frequenting the joint that was re-opened two weeks ago.

Pub Lagondola offers two experiences, the shebeen feel in the main bar and the urban feel in the Cigar Lounge. It’s in the Cigar Lounge that one appreciates the renovations as a stage has been erected to accommodate live bands. Before, the stage was tucked away in a corner and was not noticeable. It certainly could not accommodate a whole live band.

With the renovations, the stage is now situated where the bar was (towards the kitchen) and that bar has been moved to where the small stage was before.

This past Saturday, Prosper Tshuma and the Smart Birds performed on the new stage and an impressed Tshuma said he was happy with the renovations.

“It’s a great move as the legendary place is back. Lagondola is my home and it’s one of the best places for a band to perform and build an audience for themselves,” he said.

“The crowd was very appreciative of our performance and we hope that we can continue performing there.”

Pub Lagondola manager, Bekithemba Masuku, said they will be hosting more bands and unplugged performances.

“The Cigar Lounge is for the mature crowd, but the stage is not limited to bands only as we’ll have unplugged nights too with solo acts. There’ll also be comedy sessions.

“We also intend to host corporate and individual events such as bridal parties, kitchen parties and birthday celebrations,” said Masuku.

This coming Saturday, Band Fusion will perform at the pub.