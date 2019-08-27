Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

ABOUT 300 Shangani boys and men are in camp undergoing male circumcision in Chiredzi and Mwenezi to help in the fight against HIV, an official has said. National Aids Council Masvingo provincial manager, Mr Edgar Muzulu, said the annual Shangani gathering has gone a long way in helping in the fight against HIV as male circumcision reduces the risk of transmission by 60 percent.

The circumcision is done during the Shangani initiation rites. He said while the initiation rites were a preserve of Shangani communities, health personnel from Population Services Zimbabwe (PSI) and the Ministry of Health and Child Care as well as Nac coordinate the programme.

About 300 clients from the Shangani community are in camp undergoing surgical male circumcision. ‘‘Doctors’ work is limited to medical procedures while the rest of the cultural initiation remains the Shangani community’s preserve,’’ said Mr Muzulu. He said in Chiredzi and Mwenezi over 7 000 boys and men have been medically circumcised since 2016. Mr Muzulu said the development puts them on track to achieving the Health Ministry’s target of circumcising 1,5 million people by 2020.

‘‘Male circumcision carries 60 percent efficacy against infection but we urge all sexually active people especially those circumcised to use protection when they decide to indulge, as circumcision is not a magic bullet.

“There is a need to continue using existing strategies which include condomisation, abstinence and faithfulness to one uninfected partner,’’ he said. – @walterbmswazie2