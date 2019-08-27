Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONSHIP chasing Talen Vision brushed aside match-fixing allegations against them to shoot to the top of the Zifa Southern Region Division One League table after thrashing Mosi Rovers 4-0 at the weekend.

Vision, who are under the spotlight after Mtewa Masiku was bust trying to “bribe” ZPC Hwange players ahead of the two teams’ clash last week, dislodged former Premiership side Bulawayo City, who were inactive.

Vision now sit on 37 points from 17 games, which is a two-point lead over City, who have a game in hand.

Goals from defender, Douglas Sibanda, midfielders Adonis Nyoni and Brian Muza as well as striker Mlungisi Ncube powered Vision to an emphatic victory over Mosi Rovers. The Victoria Falls side anchor the table with 12 points from 17 games.

Perennial campaigners, ZPC Hwange, took their points’ tally to 30 after being held to a 0-0 draw by league debutants Arenel in Bulawayo.

The electricity generators blew a golden opportunity to close in on the log leaders and keep their title hopes alive, as they struggled against third from the bottom Arenel.

Trailing Vision by seven points, ZPC Hwange will hope that the pacesetters and City drop points, while collecting maximum points in their games to enhance their ambitions of playing Premiership football next season.

Fourth-placed CIWU stunned Makomo with a slender 1-0 win, while Indlovu Iyanyathela beat struggling Toronto 3-1 courtesy of goals by Collin Tshuma, Linton Mathe and Savious Sibanda, with Phindani Ngwenya scoring Toronto’s consolation goal.

Bosso 90 kept their hopes of a top-four finish alive by beating Casmyn 3-1 through a Dominic Jaricha Brace and Bukhosi Ndlovu’s strike.

Bosso 90 are sixth on the table, tied on 25 points with fifth-placed Indlovu Iyanyathela and a point behind CIWU, who are fourth.

Southern Region Division 1 Week 17 results

Friday: Talen Vision 4-0 Mosi Rovers, Bosso 90 3-1 Casmyn

Saturday: CIWU 1-0 Makomo, Toronto 1-3 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Arenel 0-0 ZPC Hwange, Mainline 2-2 Ajax

Sunday: Binga Pirates 2-1 Moto Moto

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Talen Vision 17 10 7 0 23 5 18 37

Bulawayo City 16 10 5 1 32 7 25 35

ZPC Hwange 17 8 6 3 14 7 7 30

CIWU 16 7 5 4 20 14 6 26

Indlovu Iyanyathela 17 6 7 4 18 6 12 25

Bosso 90 17 6 7 4 23 20 3 25

Makomo 16 6 6 4 20 15 5 24

Binga Pirates 15 6 4 5 15 14 1 22

Mainline 16 4 5 7 17 20 -3 17

Casmyn 17 4 4 9 12 20 -8 16

Ajax 15 4 4 7 18 23 -5 16

Moto Moto 16 4 4 8 11 21 -10 16

Arenel 17 3 6 8 14 24 -10 15

Toronto 17 4 3 10 15 29 -14 15

Mosi Rovers 17 3 3 11 9 26 -17 12

