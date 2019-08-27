Seven local musicians are billed to perform at the Mafikizolo’s Back in Town Concert to be held on September 6 at the Harare International Conference Centre, with another top musician expected to perform as a surprise act at the gig.

Sulumani Chimbetu, Selmor Mtukudzi, Tocky Vibes, Andy Muridzo, Sasha aMadhuve, Gemma Griffins and Diamond Musica are expected to share the stage with the South African outfit at the potentially explosive gig.

One of the event organisers, Blessing Jeke, revealed that they won the signature of one of the top local musicians, who will perform as a surprise guest at the show.

“This artiste is not among the list of musicians, who are appearing on our adverts and the poster that is circulating.

“We decided to keep the name of the musician a secret and that musician will only perform as a guest act,” said Jeke.

Jeke said they will be giving away various prizes to luck people, who will attend the Back in Town Concert.

The biggest winners are expected to walk away with a paid trip outside the country and latest range of cellphones. “We have various activities lined up as build up to the event. We have plans to have a ‘mix and mingle’ event where all the artistes, who will be performing at the gig, are set to meet with their fans and people living on the streets in the capital.

“This event will be part of our partners’ social corporate responsibility where they will be investing back into the community.

“We will announce the date and time after all the due processes have been done, but a date has been set aside for next week,” he said.

Jeke said the ‘mix and mingle’ event is being organised by Proma Events and Rossreal Investments.

This is not the first time that the Theo Kgsinkwe and Mhlanhla Nciza outfit has performed at the HICC after having shared the stage with Jah Prayzah in 2017.

At the gig, Mafikizolo gave a top drawer performance, which gave organisers of this forthcoming show faith that they will bring a more exciting act.