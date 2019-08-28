Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

TWO men from Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly stabbing their neighbour on his privates with a broken bottle following a dispute during a drinking spree.

Phathisani Ncube (21) and Oliver Mkwakwa (22) from Nketa 7 suburb allegedly stabbed Mr Micky Gumbo (20) once on his penis.

He sustained a deep cut.

Mr Gumbo was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital while clutching his manhood in agony.

West Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove did not ask the duo to plead and remanded them in custody to September 9 pending a medical report on the extent of Mr Gumbo’s injuries.

The court heard that Mr Gumbo was still admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital as he sustained severe injuries.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on August 18 this year, Ncube and Mkwakwa were drunk when they allegedly stabbed Mr Gumbo. “Ncube picked up a broken bottle and stabbed Gumbo on his penis. He left a deep cut as he was intending to cause bodily harm while Mkwakwa was holding a sickle intending to attack Mr Gumbo,” he said.

Mr Shava said Mr Gumbo reported the matter to the police leading to the duo’s arrest.—@sharonbuwe