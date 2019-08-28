Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FADING giants, Highlanders, are the only prominent side still battling to steer clear of the relegation zone and could find themselves in the bottom four if they lose to Triangle United tomorrow and Mushowani Stars convincingly beat Manica Diamonds.

Mushowani occupy the last relegation slot, 15th place on 20 points, and trail Highlanders who are 12th by three points.

It’s painful for the Bosso supporters to watch their side wallowing close to the red zone at this stage of the season instead of being among the title contenders.

Highlanders’ coach, Mandla Mpofu and his charges are hard-pressed to get a winning formula against Triangle United, a side that is on the ascendency, having gone for 12 games without a loss.

The last time Triangle lost a match at home was on May 12, when they went down 1-2 to Caps United.

Highlanders have returned to their old style of play of good ball possession, but impotent in front of goal.

Their failure to punish teams has taken the lustre out of the once mighty Bosso.

Coach Mpofu will be feeling the heat ahead of the clash against Triangle.

In their last visit to Triangle last season, Highlanders survived numerous scares to beat the Sugar Boys 1-0.

The bottom four teams, anchors Bulawayo Chiefs, Yadah, TelOne and Mushowani Stars, are all in action this afternoon.

Chiefs, bubbling from a 1-0 win against Black Rhinos, are away to ZPC Kariba, who hammered TelOne 3-0 last weekend.

“ZPC Kariba are a tricky side, but everyone understands the importance of remaining focused and getting a positive result. It won’t be easy, but we believe if we fight hard we will get a positive result,” said Thulani Sibanda, the Chiefs’ trainer.

A survival battle is on the cards when TelOne take on Yadah at Ascot Stadium.

PSL MatchDay 21 fixtures

Today: ZPC Kariba vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Nyamhunga), TelOne vs Yadah (Ascot), Herentals vs Dynamos (Rufaro), Chicken Inn vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Mushowani Stars vs Manica Diamonds (Trojan Mine), Hwange vs FC Platinum (Colliery), Caps United vs Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow: Triangle United vs Highlanders (Gibbo), Harare City vs Chapungu (Rufaro) — @ZililoR