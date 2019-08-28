Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

A ZVISHAVANE taxi driver allegedly committed suicide by consuming a pesticide at the house of a municipal police officer who had clamped his taxi in the town’s Central Business District.

Frustrated by the council cop’s move to clamp his taxi, Tasaranago Chinyoka (41) reportedly bought Dimethate pesticide and proceeded to the municipal police supervisor’s house where he consumed the poison in protest.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred in Zvishavane’s Maglas suburb on Monday evening.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, said Chinyoka was pronounced dead on admission at Zvishavane District Hospital where he had been rushed to in an ambulance.

“Police in Zvishavane are investigating a case of sudden death in which one Tasaranago Vengai Chinyoka who accused a council official, Mr Mufandaedza Mbizvo, of clamping his car and reporting him to the police was said to have later visited Mr Mbizvo’s house.

“While at Mr Mbizvo’s house, Chinyoka, who was holding a bottle of Dimethate 40 percent pesticide, threatened to kill himself,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

She said Chinyoka sprinkled the pesticide on food he had found at Mr Mbizvo’s house and consumed it.

“Mr Mbizvo called an ambulance which took Chinyoka to the hospital where he died on admission. Police attended the scene and found Mr Mbizvo’s house still smelling of the pesticide. A post-mortem obtained was also consistent with sudden death due to poisoning,” said the acting police spokesperson.

She appealed to members of the public to always seek amicable ways of resolving disputes.

“People must respect the sanctity of life and in cases of disputes, they must always seek amicable ways of resolving them,” Asst Insp Mukwende said.

According to a witness, Mr Marlon Mariba, who is also a taxi driver, Chinyoka had initially resisted when municipal police tried to clamp his taxi for illegal parking in the CBD.

“He took a clamp which one of the municipal officers wanted to use and threw it away. The clamp was picked up by someone who was part of a group that had gathered at the scene,” said Mr Mariba.

He said the municipal police officers who were being supervised by Mr Mbizvo brought another clamp and locked Chinyoka’s taxi before they went to the police station to report him for the missing clamp.

“The police charged Chinyoka for the missing clamp and I think this was where the frustration came from. He decided to visit Mr Mbizvo’s house where he committed suicide by consuming poison,” Mr Mariba said.