Mthabisi Tshuma

TOUTED as one of the best dance groups in Bulawayo, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, 2019 winners of the Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance festival this past weekend, astonished Tswanas with their debut performance in Palapye, Botswana on Saturday.

Identified after a well-choreographed performance in the City of Kings and Queens last year, the dance group, which among other dances, performs the Tswana Setapa dance, did not disappoint in Botswana.

Speaking after their performance, the group, which is on a quest to tap the regional market, said being identified to perform in Botswana was a step in the right direction.

The group’s director, Phibion Ncube, said the youthful group was overwhelmed by the opportunity and are now hungry for more regional shows. He said not only did they impress their scouters, but they impressed the audience who after the performance, swarmed the group to pose for pictures.

“We were invited by Batswana people who visited Zimbabwe last year and saw us performing in Bulawayo. Since then, we’ve been communicating and created everlasting ties with them.

“The treatment we received in Botswana was amazing as the audience showed love and appreciation of the dances that they are familiar with. We now have our eyes set on penetrating the regional market,” said Ncube.

He said if all goes according to plan, the group will return to the neighbouring country next year for collaborations with traditional dance groups there.

“We’ll be going back again as we hope to establish collaborations. As a group, we know the importance of collaborations for the growth of the brand.” – @mthabisi_mthire