HIGHLANDERS, who always struggle with fitness issues in the second half of the season, could be headed for disaster after physical trainer Brian Keti notified the club that he is quitting.

Keti joined Highlanders at the beginning of the 2019 season at the recommendation of former head coach, Madinda Ndlovu.

His duties included taking charge of players’ physical fitness, physical conditioning and also helping them return to fitness after injury.

Chronicle Sport is reliably informed that Keti wrote to the club last week informing it that he is quitting and the club’s executive is seized with the matter, trying to convince the fitness trainer to stay, at least until the end of the season.

“Keti seems to be frustrated and has informed the club that he wants out. He used to be hands-on when Madinda was around, but now the other coaches are now taking charge of all fitness exercises, rendering Keti jobless. It’s that frustration of being inactive instead of being active that’s frustrating him and he feels that since his services appear unwanted, then the best is to leave and use his skill where it is needed,” said a source.

“However, the Highlanders executive wants him to stay and they are looking at the issues Keti raised. The executive wants to see if they can engage him in a way that is beneficial to both him and Highlanders.”

Despite submitting his letter to the club last Friday, Keti was part of the technical team when Bosso lost 1-0 to Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Highlanders faces Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium tomorrow and it’s not clear whether Keti will make the trip or not.

Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders’ communications officer, said: “Keti has indicated that he wants to pursue other projects that need most of his time. His contract with the club requires him to be with the team wherever it is and that has affected his other fitness-related projects.”

He declined to comment on Keti being unhappy in the first team setup.