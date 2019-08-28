GLOBAL fast food chain, KFC, is launching a plant-based version of its famous fried chicken to see if the menu item meets customer approval.

Beyond Meat has another high-profile fast-food partner — KFC — to help the faux meat maker tackle a plant-based substitute for a different major protein source.

KFC, owned by Yum! Brands, will test plant-based nuggets and boneless wings at one of its Atlanta restaurants and the location will offer complimentary samples to customers who purchase other items.

On Monday, the chicken chain announced it would be testing “Beyond Fried Chicken” starting Tuesday and that customer feedback will impact whether the chain decides to roll out the plant-based menu item to other locations.

The move makes KFC the first fast-food restaurant to offer Beyond Meat’s chicken option. In May, the president of KFC’s US branch, Kevin Hochman, said he was meeting with plant-based protein manufacturers but that KFC did not have immediate plans to roll out a vegan chicken item.

“If you would have asked me six months ago, I would have said no, to be completely honest with you,” Hochman said, adding, “Because we’re about fried chicken.”

The new menu item will be available in two forms — as nuggets or boneless wings. According to the fast-food restaurant, the new vegan version is “still finger lickin’ good”. After the announcement, Beyond Meat’s shares increased by six per cent in early trading Monday.

According to Hochman, the new plant-based chicken will “get people to come in more often”. Judging by the chain’s past success with plant-based menu items, it seems likely the Beyond Meat fried chicken will be a hit. In June, KFC launched a vegan chicken burger in the UK, which sold out in just four days. With the new item, KFC joins other fast-food chains such as Burger King in offering meat-free menu items through plant-based protein alternatives.

“Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout,” KFC said in a statement.

Beyond Meat is rapidly appearing on restaurant menus across the US and Canada as plant-based meat substitutes rise in popularity and chains like Dunkin’, Tim Hortons and Carl’s Jr seek to lure in new diners.

Until now, Beyond Meat’s major restaurant partnerships have been limited to burger, sausage and ground-beef substitutes, although the company is also working on bacon.

Chicken substitutes are gaining attention from big companies. However, Tyson Foods has developed vegetarian nuggets that include egg whites, and Perdue Farms has marketed its blended chicken and vegetable nuggets as plant-based. — Bloomberg/independent.co.uk.