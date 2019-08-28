Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RAPPER, Guluva Se7en, says he has been working hard to market his music around the country as there are some people who do not know it.

Real name, Nkanyiso Moyo, Guluva Se7en last year released his second album, Command Hustle, alongside a music video, Khanda Cool.

The Kasien president who won best newcomer at the 2015 Zim hip hop awards said he only has two albums as he wants people to enjoy and acquaint themselves with these offerings first.

“I believe an album should be given time for more people to listen and appreciate it, thereby growing one’s fan base. At the moment in Zimbabwe, there are people who don’t know about my first album Colour of Dreams and those are people I want to capture,” said Guluva.

To try and get people to know his music, the Bulawayo-born rapper said he is touring around the country and has also been in studio recording new music.

“I’ve been in and around Zimbabwe doing shows and promoting my Command Hustle album. So far, I’ve been to the Midlands and Manicaland provinces. I’m also working on my third studio album,” said Guluva.

He said the third album would be released next year.