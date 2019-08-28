Showbiz Reporter

DJ Joe tha OG, who celebrated 20 years in the music business at the Vista in Bulawayo, was overwhelmed by the love he was shown by people and fellow DJs who attended the celebrations.

His DJ friends celebrated his role in the music industry and took turns to entertain patrons.

Joe, born Xolani Ncube on December 11, 1977, was popular during the 90s to mid-2000s for afternoon sessions at Visions Nightclub and later on Oxygen with the late Charlie Fresh. He has been part of the city’s nightlife entertainment as he has played at almost all the city’s nightspots and promoted several shows including DJ Zinhle’s All White Party.

Among the DJs who graced Joe’s celebrations was DJ Toots who is based in the United Kingdom. He said he was excited to be home to celebrate Joe’s milestone.

“I’m glad to be here. I’m here to celebrate with Joe as it’s not easy to reach 20 years in the industry. I also started being a DJ in 1997 and know how it feels to make it to 20,” said DJ Toots.

Emity Smooth, who worked closely with Joe, did a hip hop set at the celebrations where he played some of the biggest tracks which personified Joe’s best moments in his career. He said Joe, who is very particular about his craft, had played a huge role in the development of DJs.

“Joe is a go getter. I’ve known him since way back in the days of afternoon sessions at Easy By Night (which rebranded to Bump) and Visions. He has matured in the industry and not only has he pursued his career diligently, he has groomed several DJs to date.

“He knows the ideal standards in entertainment and endeavours to achieve them.”

Emity, who is a presenter on Power FM, said the city’s DJs should take notes from Joe.

“I think a lot of DJs/promoters can take a leaf from his knowledge as a game changer in order to step up or enhance their game. I, for one, wish him many more years of prosperity in the industry,” he said.

Though the celebrations were not fully packed, people had a great time and were in good spirits.

Reflecting on his career, Joe said his musical influences were from the likes of the Hitman, Peter Jones and Tich Mataz.

He said DJs nowadays do not care about making their names in the industry or setting trends.

“As DJs back then, we were more organised than these boys who’re all over the place but not creating names for themselves. If you ask those whom we performed for, they still remember us as our names are still out there,” said a concerned Joe.