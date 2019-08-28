Kenya has bagged 15 nominations amongst other major African music stars in the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMAs), slated to take place from November 20 to 23 in Accra, Ghana.

Nikita Kering, 17, is the youngest star on the list alongside veteran pop star Nyashinski and maverick rapper Khaligraph Jones with the highest number of nominations in the country, nominated for three categories each.

Nikita has been nominated for Songwriter of the Year in Africa for her hit song Tragedy, competing alongside fellow Kenyan artiste Olivia Ingasiani Ambani for her song, Better Than Just Fine.

Nikita was also recognised under the Revelation of the African Continent and Best Female Artist in East Africa categories, competing against artists such as South Africa’s Sho Madjozi and Tanzania’s Vanessa Mdee.

Nyashinski and Khaligraph Jones were both nominated under the same categories: Best Male Artist in East Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop and Best African Rapper/Lyricist. They are competing against artistes such as South African Rapper Nasty C and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny and Harmonize.

Global superstars Sauti Sol were not to be left behind in this fete, nominated in the Album of the Year category for their body of work Afrikan Sauce, as well as the Best African Duo, Group or Band for their song Extravaganza featuring artistes Bensoul, Nviiri the Storyteller, Crystal Asige and Kaskazini.

Other notable artistes recognised for the awards are Kenyan rock band Rash, who have been nominated for the awards for the second time running in the Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Rock category.

Olivia Ambani will also be competing under the Best Female Artist, Duo or Group in African Inspirational Music category, alongside fellow Kenyan artiste Judy Stevens.

The public voting commences on September 1.