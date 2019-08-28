Samantha Zengeni Manicaland Correspondent

A MUTARE man has been arraigned before the magistrates’ court for destroying property belonging to a sex worker as well as assaulting her after she had denied him service as she was with another client.

Brain Mangoma (36) was remanded in custody to today by magistrate Ms Purity Gumbo as the State awaits a medical report.

It is the State’s case that on August 14, at around 10pm in Hobhouse suburb, the complainant, Tambudzai Kumotera, was at her home when Mangoma knocked on her door demanding quality time with her.

Kumotera refused to open the door because she was with another client and this did not go down well with Mangoma who decided to force his way into the house.

He later broke the door down and picked a fight with Kumotera and her client. Neighbours, who witnessed the incident, advised her to report the case to the police.

On their way from the police station, Mangoma followed them back to Kumotera’s house and allegedly struck her on the knee with a metal object.

She sustained a deep cut on the right knee. Another police report was made leading to Mangoma’s arrest.